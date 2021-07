Today was a special day for Microsoft. Those of Redmond have presented in society the new Windows operating system: version 11. And not only has the release date of it been revealed, but also a lot of news to come, many of which are great. interest for the gaming community. From the outset, you are interested in knowing that Upgrading to Windows 11 will be completely free. Will be launched to end of this year 2021 (with a more exact date yet to be determined, but before the Christmas holidays). It has also been confirmed that beta versions will begin to reach Windows Insiders in the week beginning June 28, 2021.