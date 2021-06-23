Cancel
Goldman Sachs reportedly started trading on JPMorgan’s repo blockchain

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter six months of eyeing JPMorgan Chase’s custom blockchain service for repo markets, Goldman Sachs has started trading on the platform. Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs’ global markets division, confirmed the first transaction dated June 17 in an interview, Bloomberg reported. In the trade, Goldman...

