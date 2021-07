Crystal McGrath is a musician, activist, podcast host, and inspirational influencer. Her latest single, “About a Boy,” released on June 11, 2021. In “About a Boy,” McGrath blends a pop drum beat with a traditional country backing band to create a sound that is wholly her own. Like a chocolate-vanilla swirl ice cream cone, the song blends two very different musical flavors into something that any music fan will enjoy. “About a Boy” tells the story of a confident girl who still longs for the connection from a relationship and finds herself distracted with the memories of her past. Her style blends two very different musical flavors into something that any music fan will enjoy.