China 5G subscribers stick with LTE devices

In the past two years, Samsung brought over its Galaxy Fold and Z Fold2 to China as the Galaxy W20 and W21 and it seems the trend will continue with this year’s Z Fold3 which is reportedly coming as the W22 5G. A new report specifies that the Z Fold3 and W22 5G (SM-W2022) will be identical in specs but will have some design changes. Past W-series devices also had two SIM slots to cater to the Chinese market.