China 5G subscribers stick with LTE devices

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for 5G service packages in China remained strong in May but new purchases of compatible handsets plummeted, widening a gap between the number of connected devices and users. The three major operators in the country added nearly 31 million 5G package subscribers in May while data from a government...

