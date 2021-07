Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 58.3 in June, up from May’s 55.2. PMI Composite was finalized at 59.5, up from May’s 57.1. That’s also the highest level in 15 years since June 2006. Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI composite dipped to 2 month low at 63.4. Spain hit 256-month high at 62.4. Germany hit 123-month high at 60.1. Italy reached 41-month high at 58.3. France also reached 41-month high at 57.4.