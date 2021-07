The major currency pair is starting another week of July with a slight growth and trading at 1.1858. Earlier, the “greenback” couldn’t achieve its potential and strengthen due to the long weekend and some controversial statistics on the US labor market. For example, the Non-Farm Employment Change showed 850K in June after being 583K in May. It’s good news. However, this is where the good news ended. The Unemployment Rate rose from 5.8% in May to 5.9% in June.