(Alliance News) - Bidstack Group PLC on Friday said it has raised GBP11 million via a discounted fundraise to fund the development of a new advertising platform. A total of 488.1 million new shares were placed with institutional and other investors at a price of 2.00 pence each, raising gross proceeds of a GBP9.8 million. Some directors subscribed for a total of 55 million new shares at the same price, raising further proceeds of GBP1.1 million.