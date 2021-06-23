eMoney Advisor Launches Season 3 of ‘That Makes Cents’ Podcast with Financial Wellness Theme
RADNOR, PA — eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of financial planning software and solutions, has launched the third season of its original podcast “That Makes Cents.” Building on the success of the two previous seasons, which covered personal finance, financial planning, the role technology plays in financial advice, and marketing for financial advisors, season three of “That Makes Cents” will focus on the importance of financial wellness and will be available in both audio and video format.www.mychesco.com