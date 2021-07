Let’s be honest. Three years ago, Jack Grealish would have perhaps been more likely to spend his summer on Love Island than with the national squad. He has the hair, after all - and there were some that questioned whether he’d wasted his international career coupling up with a country who didn’t fancy him. Good for you, if you predicted years ago that he would be the chosen one that Gareth Southgate would elect 60 minutes into England’s most important home game in 25 years. Most of us never looked at that trollied teen in Tenerife that way.