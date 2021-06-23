Modest Mouse Roars With ‘We Are Between’ Performance on ‘Fallon’: Watch
Modest Mouse have been quiet of late. That’s about to change, with the release this Friday (June 25) of The Golden Casket, their first album in six years. On Tuesday, Modest Mouse were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For their late-night moment, Isaac Brock and Co. rocked out with “We Are Between,” in what appeared to be an atrium with an assortment of houseplants, ornamental mushrooms and a pink elephant as props.www.billboard.com