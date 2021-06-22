Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Tisbury, MA

Keep the Future in Mind

vineyardgazette.com
 15 days ago

This community can agree on one thing: that the future will bring challenges. Success in facing those challenges will require an acknowledgment that we are, in fact, one Island. Shaping a community that adapts successfully to the limitations of living on an Island requires attention to basic principles of sustainability. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is empowered by the legislature to help navigate that course, and the regional development of the sports complex is a good test. Both natural-grass and plastic-grass playing surfaces wear out. The difference is that plastic fields are not renewable. They are not sustainable. They pollute the environment with micro-plastics that shed as part of their design life. Natural grass surfaces also wear out. But they can be renewed in a sustainable manner, provided there is community will. The playing-surface issue is a test of whether we will embrace principles of sustainability to minimize negative environmental impacts on our Island. Future generations will expect no less, for this issue and for the many other challenges that are sure to follow.

vineyardgazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Vineyard Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Kidsshipnc.com

Tips to Keep Kids’ Minds Active All Summer Long

(StatePoint) School is out and already parents are hearing the dreaded, “I’m bored.” Unfortunately, too much mental downtime in summer can leave kids floundering in fall. To keep minds active all summer long, check out these brain energizing tips and ideas:. • Take a hike: Whether your children were learning...
LifestyleTimes-News

Overwhelmed with summer plans? Keep this in mind.

Summer has started, the sun is shining and our schedules are filling up. With the start of sunny season, it seems like plans and invites for social gatherings are coming from everywhere. Birthday picnics, Pride month festivities and Fourth of July parties are all safer nowthanks to COVID-19 vaccines –...
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

SAFETY TIPS: Things to keep in mind this Independence Day

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — As Independence Day is just days away, people will celebrate with picnics, firework displays and take a nice dive in the pool. The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy their festivities but remember to stay safe around water and fireworks. The Red Cross asks that...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

A convening of minds around the future of American democracy

It seemed fitting that the Aspen Ideas Festival 2021 wrapped up the Thursday heading into the Fourth of July weekend — the programming this year was themed “American Futures.” The four-day stretch at the Aspen Institute campus hosted speakers ranging from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and the conversations that comprised the full lineup delved into everything from national security to the evolving role of the CEO to getting students back in classrooms.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Opinion: Another factor to keep in mind in Colorado’s oil and gas communities — healthy minds

She woke up in the middle of the night, terrified. Her immediate thought was that a truck had just rammed into her home, and her family was in danger. After the adrenaline had passed and the fog of sleepiness cleared, she realized it was just the oil and gas trucks again, heading down the street to the new job site, right across from her blind great uncle’s ranch.
Sweetwater County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Keep safety in mind in advance of the Fourth of July holiday

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 has partnered with the other fire agencies within Sweetwater County 1 in time for the Fourth of July holiday to remind residents that fireworks are dangerous and can result in fires and injuries that are easily preventable. This year, the danger...
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Academics devise blueprint for keeping future pandemics at bay

Academics have come up with a blueprint for keeping Covid-19 and future pandemics at bay. Researchers have assessed which public health measures are most likely to prevent future surges of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. Border controls, restricted entry, and quarantine for inbound travellers were essential for stopping not just...
Newton, IANewton Daily News

Westwood clubhouse project renderings keep golfers, non-golfers in mind

Updated concept images released by the city’s engineering firm show how the proposed clubhouse project at Westwood Golf Course could feature a lounge area and an outdoor patio, in addition to the open-air shelter. Early designs also include extra parking, cart and equipment storages and another rec area. Newton Community...
FestivalPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Things To Keep In Mind This Fourth Of July

As the nation continues to reckon with its racist past, it’s worth taking a closer look at how July 4, Independence Day, is celebrated. The day, recognized as when America gained its freedom from British colonial rule, contradicts the slavery, genocide, and injustice that persisted against Black and Indigenous people then and now. It’s no secret that Black people and Native Americans have been violated in this country, celebrating its independence can invoke complex feelings.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Things to keep in mind when buying a second home

The housing market may go slow at times. However, the demand for new homes always remains at an all-time high. When you know the right way to select a property, you can reap many benefits from the housing market. Whether you are looking for a second home for vacation or simply looking for a secure place to invest, the following tips can help you make a wiser investment.
Advocacyvmware.com

VMware People “Take3” Months to Support Nonprofits on their Digital Journeys

The VMware Social Impact team is a small team with huge goals. As part of VMware’s newly formed Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) office, the team mobilizes VMware talent and resources to deliver long-term solutions to pressing social problems. In addition to ensuring strategic, company-wide focus on the 30 goals in VMware’s 2030 Agenda, the team also manages programs focused on specific goals. One of these goals is VMware’s commitment to accelerating nonprofit’s digital journeys.
Visual Artdallassun.com

Bringing art into public spaces can improve the social fabric of a city

You don't need to look far to see the impact of art in public spaces. Art can connect us to place and record history as it unfolds. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stories on the importance of public art are being told globally. And this isn't new. Times of crisis have often inspired some of the most influential artistic movements.
Hobbiesvineyardgazette.com

Fluke for Luke

The Fluke for Luke fishing tournament takes place this weekend, July 10 and 11, helping to raise funds for the family of Luke Gurney who was killed in a fishing accident in June of 2016. Following the death of the popular Island fisherman the Island community rallied, hosting an annual...
Advocacyvineyardgazette.com

Stand Up for Women

Connect to End Violence, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, is holding its annual Seawall Stand on Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vineyard Haven seawall. This is the 10th year for the event, which invites men to stand...
Mental Healthstudentreasures.com

What Is Social-Emotional Learning?

What are the most important skills that a person needs to increase their future success, economic standing and overall happiness?. A growing body of research, collected over the past two decades, indicates that those skills are collected into a single category called “social and emotional learning (SEL),” and these skills have a profound and measurable impact on our whole lives!

Comments / 0

Community Policy