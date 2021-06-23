Smoky Mountain Attraction Has a Mountain Coaster and Live Goats on the Roof

If you're planning a trip to the Smoky Mountains anytime soon, this is definitely a unique stop you'll want to add to your list. This place is called Goats on the roof, and I recently heard about it by scrolling through Tik Tok of all things. I enjoy going to the Smoky Mountains, and some of my favorite vacations have been spent exploring Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, so I was surprised I had never heard of this place.