Smoky Mountain Attraction Has a Mountain Coaster and Live Goats on the Roof

 12 days ago
If you're planning a trip to the Smoky Mountains anytime soon, this is definitely a unique stop you'll want to add to your list. This place is called Goats on the roof, and I recently heard about it by scrolling through Tik Tok of all things. I enjoy going to the Smoky Mountains, and some of my favorite vacations have been spent exploring Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, so I was surprised I had never heard of this place.

TravelWBKO

Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Upper Pigeon Mountain Rafting Trip was ranked the top family-friendly experience in the world, according to TripAdvisor. Pigeon Forge rafting was also ranked the No. 1 Water Adventure in the U.S. and the No. 3 Water Adventure in the World. “Experience the excitement of rapids...
Vail, COvailmag.com

Mountain Biking on Meadow Mountain

In the 1920s, lettuce crops blanketed the lower slopes of this 9,700-foot-high gentle peak west of Vail (accessible via Dowd Junction from the Minturn exit off I-70). Then for seven years in the 1960s, a small ski area operated here. Now Meadow Mountain is a beloved year-round recreation spot, where backcountry skiers and sledders slide on snow in winter, and hikers and mountain bikers tackle the trails in summer and fall.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: The Complete Guide

When it was first officially designated as a national park back in 1940, the Great Smoky Mountains instantly became the premier outdoor playground in the eastern United States. Covering more than 522,000 acres of prime wilderness in North Carolina and Tennessee, the park is home to a stunning array of wildlife, hundreds of miles of trails, and some of the highest peaks on this side of the Mississippi.
Tracy City, TNsewaneemessenger.com

Weekend Getaway Raffle to Benefit the Mountain Goat Trail

The Mountain Goat Trail Alliance (MGTA) and The Retreat at Water’s Edge are raffling two weekend packages to raise funds to support the MGTA. The Adventure package includes ziplining at Bigfoot Adventures, bike rental from Woody’s Bicycles, and dining at Monteagle’s Mountain Goat Market. The Entertainment package includes a concert and tour at The Caverns, plus music and good food at Hank’s Corner Grille in Tracy City. Both include a two-night stay at the Retreat properties in Tracy City or Monteagle.
Sevier County, TNPosted by
WBIR

Where to stay when you visit the Great Smoky Mountains

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — So you’re taking a trip to the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and trying to find a place to stay?. Fortunately, the national park covers a broad area so you have choices between Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevierville on the Sevier County side or Townsend and Walland on the Blount County side, also known as the "Peaceful Side of the Smokies."
Vernon Township, NJThe Township Journal

Several attractions close after fire at Mountain Creek

Vernon. Mountain Creek opened for the season last Saturday, four days after a fire damaged and closed one of the park’s major attractions. The fire broke out Tuesday on the High Anxiety raft water slide. Flames and smoke rose from the attraction as firefighters arrived at the scene. No one...
Travelwymt.com

Great Smoky Mountains tourism creates $1.38 billion in economic benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new National Park Service report shows that tourism to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2020 created a cumulative $1.38 billion benefit to the local economy. The park saw more than 12 million visitors in 2020 despite the pandemic. “In spite of an incredibly...
Travelaudacy.com

How to ride this mountain roller coaster with gorgeous views of Lake Tahoe

Before you need to put on chains or snow tires for the ski season at Lake Tahoe, you need to check out this roller coaster down a mountain with incredible views of the lake. Heavenly's Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster is where it's at for an adrenaline rush and fresh air. You take a scenic gondola ride up the mountain, and then coast down through the forest and natural rock formations on a coaster that seats up to two people.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Bannack State Park Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Montana

Located in Dillion, Montana, Bannack State Park is a historic ghost town that attracts visitors from near and far. Along with being the original location of Montana’s capital, Bannack State Park is the first site where a significant amount of gold was discovered. Legend has it that Bannack State Park...