WWII veteran, age 102, finally receives his medals
In 1941, before there was D-Day, or the flag raising on Iwo Jima, or Pearl Harbor, a young man from Missouri named Edward Flaherty Jr. put on an Army uniform. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Flaherty stayed on, serving his country and his fellow soldiers as an Army medic throughout the bloody Pacific Theater battles of World War II. As part of the 131st Engineer Regiment Medical Detachment, he helped treat wounded soldiers and assisted with evacuations.www.regis.edu