Cadillac, MI

Cadillac woman charged with 2 meth-related offenses

By Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 13 days ago

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac woman faced two similar sets of charges from two separate incidents during her arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. Erika Mae Hillard was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, a machete, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol for her connection with an incident on April 19 in Clam Lake Township.

www.cadillacnews.com
