Reddit Traders Celebrate As Hedge Fund That Shorted GameStop Forced To Shut Down

Clover Health became a public-listed company via a January SPAC deal that was worth $3.7 B, and the company’s stocks have been volatile since then. The stock of Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose by 20% on Tuesday and by 9.50% on Wednesday as Reddit retail traders’ excitement rose even when the company confessed that it had become a short squeeze target. Clover Health’s shirt interest ratio currently stands at 26%. The outcome of the Redditor’s hype was a growth in the stocks of Chamath-backed health company. During the day, Tuesday, several discussions in the widely known forum among day traders suggested that the company’s stocks had become a short squeeze target. According to the company’s filing, Clover Health discouraged traders from indulging in the company’s stocks due to the short squeeze target issue. A company’s spokesperson was quoted saying that stock investors who purchased their Class A stocks risked losing their investments, due to the short squeeze target situation.