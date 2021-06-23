Cancel
Reddit Traders Celebrate As Hedge Fund That Shorted GameStop Forced To Shut Down

By Cameron Frew
UNILAD
UNILAD
 12 days ago
A hedge fund that shorted GameStop stock has been forced to shut down, sparking applause from trading Redditors. In one of 2021’s most surreal chapters, Reddit’s army of dedicated traders played the market as payback for those who’d bet against the retailer. The result was cataclysmic, with GME’s price still sitting at a cool $220. For reference though, it previously saw rises of 9,000% at its most active.

