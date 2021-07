The Chief Medical Officer at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is urging Laramie County residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible. Dr. Jeffrey Chapman says that as of Thursday, 27 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus at CRMC, which he says "concerns me." Chapman, in the video which you can watch below, says there is "a lot of information out there...concerns about long-term effects. Well today, we see no long-term effects from the vaccination.'' Chapman.