Looking Up: Summer Skies Are Here

wvxu.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer months bring longer days with more sunlight and warm temperatures many of us love... but maybe not so much for astronomers uninterested in staying up all night. On this episode Dean and Anna discuss some of the pros and cons of summer stargazing as well as previews of what to look for in these coming months because there's always an eclipse to be chasing somewhere! We are also joined by co-host of Science Rules! with Bill Nye, and former Editor at Discover Magazine, Corey Powell (@coreyspowell) to talk about the importance of science education as well as the numerous international space missions happening these days that may not have made it onto your radar.

www.wvxu.org
