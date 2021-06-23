Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes E-Class Sedan Test Mule Spied With Beefier Wheel Arches

By Adrian Padeanu
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mercedes introduced the current-generation E-Class in January 2016 before giving it a mid-cycle update in March 2020. It seems just about right the three-pointed star has now been spotted testing the W214 model, unless this mule is actually for a different vehicle. The only other car that springs to mind is the next AMG GT 4-Door Coupe since the current swoopy performance sedan uses the same structure as the E63 Wagon.

www.motor1.com
Community Policy
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedan#The Wheels#The Mule#Arches#Brake Test#Mercedes#W214#Amg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsAutoblog

2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class | Used Vehicle Spotlight

Before Mercedes-Benz reconfigured its SUV lineup with naming conventions following the same pattern as its cars — before the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS — there was a humble compact crossover called the GLK. Stylish and boxy, the GLK-Class offered an affordable entry into the Mercedes ute lineup. The GLK 350 was offered with a V6 and either two- or all-wheel-drive layouts, while the 250 BlueTEC offered a torquey diesel turbo-four.
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: Upcoming BMW XM Seen Testing in Camouflage with Funky New Exhausts

What was once a rumor is now becoming a reality. BMW’s M Division is finally going to be making its own bespoke performance car, built entirely by BMW M and not based on an existing BMW product. Think Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and you’ll get the idea. It’s going to be called the BMW XM (formerly known as X8) and it’s not only going to be the first bespoke M model but also the first electrified proper M car. Judging by some new spy photos, it’s also going to add some new design firsts for BMW. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Spied With Less Camouflage Than Ever Before

Pouring money into the development of a new convertible with a combustion engine seems like risky business what with the proliferation of SUVs and EVs. However, Mercedes is playing it smart by discontinuing the SLC and S-Class Convertible while merging the AMG GT Roadster and SL into a single model. One of the oldest cars in the three-pointed star's lineup is getting ready for the next generation as the Sport Leicht has been caught with less camo than ever.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Is Already Working On A New E-Class

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup just received a facelift for the new model year to better compete with the updated BMW 5 Series. Mercedes updated the exterior styling, tweaked the engine range, and improved the interior technology. After this refresh, the E-Class is among the most compelling midsize luxury sedans on sale. But when your company's slogan is "The Best Or Nothing," there's no time to rest on one's laurels, hence why our spy photographers have already captured the next-generation E-Class out testing.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New Mercedes GLC Spy Shots Capture PHEV Model Out Testing

Mercedes is readying the next-generation GLC-Class crossover, which will arrive with a variety of powertrains under the hood. One of those will be the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle variant, which our friends at Motor.es have captured out testing again. The spy shots show a crossover that looks like the others we’ve seen so far, but it is what’s under the hood that matters here.
CarsAutoweek.com

2021 Mercedes S-Class Continues to Lead with Features and Tech

In the new S-Class, technology and luxury are equally important. But while luxury is a given, technology makes the difference. Nowadays it’s just a given that luxury carmakers have sorted out things like ride, handling, and coddling luxury. The 2021 Mercedes S-Class is perhaps the prime example of that. You can still buy an S-Class and get all the safety, comfort and performance you’d expect in the flagship of flagships. What increasingly separates top-of-the-line luxury sedans in the marketplace today is their list of features and gee-whiz technology, and you’ll get that in the new S-Class, too.
Carsmotor1.com

New Mercedes-AMG C63 spy shots show saloon losing some camouflage

There’s been no shortage of AMG action from Mercedes over the last few months though the C63 Saloon has been a bit elusive. We may now know why. Spy shots from our friends at Motor.es show the super saloon with less camouflage than ever, likely indicating development has progressed since we last saw it in March. The new shots reveal more of the car’s styling, though it’s not like it was too much of a mystery.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class First Drive Review: Mini S-Class?

What exactly is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class? That's not an easy question to answer. Is it an S-Class with a very small wheelbase? Or maybe it’s a hotter E-Class with a minor facelift? Could this even be a pumped-up A-Class sedan? One could argue that everything looks the same at Daimler these days, but yet, equally pleasing. We'd say the same for the new C-Class (W206) – and that's a good thing, because the C-Class is still the most important Mercedes in the lineup, so it had better be pleasing.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG A45 Facelift Makes Spy Photo Debut To Hide New Lights

What were the odds? On the very same week Audi teased the new RS3, Mercedes-AMG has been spotted out and about testing an updated version of the A45. The pocket rocket was unveiled two years ago at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and it appears some revisions are already in the works for the most powerful four-cylinder production car.
MarketsAutoExpress

New Mercedes C-Class Estate 2021 review

The latest C-Class is a convincing tool in many ways - especially its beautifully finished cabin and well-integrated technology. The estate variant is more practical than ever too, and probably enough car for most uses. But regardless of market trends, we’d find it hard to recommend this turbo petrol edition over a diesel version that delivers extra lugging power and is, to all intents and purposes, every bit as refined.
CarsCarscoops

Mansory Gronos Is The Bumblebee Of Mercedes-Benz G-Classes

The Mansory Gronos may not be the tuning company’s fastest model but it could be Mansory’s most colorful G 63 this month. Unveiled through a series of photos shared to social media, the Gronos will be limited to just 10 examples, each of which will be painted in a bright shade of matte yellow. This yellow paint scheme, combined with various carbon fiber parts and the overall boxy design of the G-Class, makes the off-roader look like a life-size piece of Lego.
CarsCarscoops

Is This Funky E-Class Actually A Next-Gen Test Mule In Highly Effective Camouflage?

Mercedes appears to be testing the next-generation E-Class with a lightly modified test mule high in the German mountains. The photos, sent to us by our trusty spy photographers, show a dark red E-Class with plastic fender flares, unusual sensors, and a “Brake-Test” sticker on the back. The whole look actually looks rugged and fun but implies that Mercedes is already in the process of getting the W214 E-Class ready for production.
CarsBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA – The Electric GLA

Mercedes-Benz, just like any other car maker out there, is feeling the “electric pressure”. Customers are charing their buying habits and increasingly more are demanding electrified cars, be it plug-in hybrid or fully electric models. That said, Mercedes-Benz can’t look away and had to adapt, faster than anyone ever expected.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Chevy's Big Bad Silverado ZR2 Trail Boss Spied Testing

A new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is already underway, and we've reported several sightings of its prototypes already having their field days before. There's even leakage of its front fascia last month, coming from a design sketch that showed the changes. While we're still waiting for the official debut of Chevrolet's...
CarsRoad & Track

The New Mercedes C-Class Is a Mini S-Class in So Many Ways

After driving Stuttgart’s new W206 sedan with both the 1.5-liter C 200 and the 2.0-liter 300 4Matic powertrains, as well as the C 300 plug-in-hybrid with over 60 miles of pure electric range, I would argue that choosing the right 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to suit your style is more crucial than ever.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

VW ID Buzz Interior Test Mule Revealed In Spy Shots

It's been a while since Volkswagen introduced the ID Buzz Concept at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, but the German automaker has yet to reveal its production version as a passenger van. As a workhorse, though, you can turn your attention to the ID Buzz Cargo revealed in 2018.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLE Could Replace E- and C-Class Convertibles

Mercedes is set to introduce a new coupe and convertible model called the CLE-class, according to a report by AutoExpress. The CLE will serve as a replacement for both the C-class and E-class coupe and convertible variants as Mercedes reduces the number of models in its lineup. We expect to...