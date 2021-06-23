Mercedes E-Class Sedan Test Mule Spied With Beefier Wheel Arches

What was once a rumor is now becoming a reality. BMW’s M Division is finally going to be making its own bespoke performance car, built entirely by BMW M and not based on an existing BMW product. Think Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and you’ll get the idea. It’s going to be called the BMW XM (formerly known as X8) and it’s not only going to be the first bespoke M model but also the first electrified proper M car. Judging by some new spy photos, it’s also going to add some new design firsts for BMW. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)