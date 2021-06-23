Cancel
Android 12’s Material You theming system has been recreated by a developer

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterial You’s wallpaper-based theming system, codenamed “monet,” finally went live in Android 12 Beta 2. The theming system creates color palettes based on the dominant color scheme of your wallpaper and applies them to Quick Settings tiles, lockscreen, Settings, pop-ups, and apps. However, in its current implementation, it only themes part of the system UI and select system apps. Most third-party apps don’t support this dynamic theming as Google hasn’t published the documentation on Material You yet. While we don’t know when Google will publish resources and libraries on Material You, Danny Lin (kdrag0n), the developer of ProtonAOSP ROM, has come forth with his own theme engine based on “monet”.

