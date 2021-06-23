Cancel
Ziegler Publishes White Paper On Hospital At Home Highlighting Key Themes And Sector Developments

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Ziegler, a specialty investment bank is pleased to announce the publication of its new white paper, "Hospital at Home-The Emergence of Acute Care Models in a Home-Based Setting," authored by Chris Hendrickson, Ziegler's home services specialist and a managing director in Ziegler’s Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice, as well as Ken Benton, a senior vice president and Luke Bonfe, an analyst both with Ziegler’s Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice.

www.chron.com
TheStreet

GoodFirms Publishes The New List Of Various Top CMS Development Companies Worldwide For Sectors Of Fields - 2021

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this pandemic of a health crisis, sectors of fields are experiencing a crucial impact and have forced them to relook how to administer and operate their businesses. Therefore, most of the varied industries have adopted online presence, which plays a significant source in surviving, generating revenue, attracting new customers, and much more.
Houston Chronicle

With the aim of further spreading home-based contact center services, transcosmos begins support desk service operations for home-based CC in full scale

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 05, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company will begin full-scale operations of support desk services for home-based contact centers (CC) in June 2021, with the aim of further spreading the home-based CC service model. Given that the home-based CC model continues to show high business continuity capabilities under the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, transcosmos powerfully encourages businesses to make it a regular business model with high-level solutions that will solve the four challenges of the home-based CC model.
Forbes

Fueling Workforce Development Through Cross-Sector Collaboration

Shelley Hoss is president & CEO at Orange County Community Foundation, one of the nation's largest & fastest growing community foundations. The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy and gutted the job market, exacerbating disparities in income and economic opportunity. The resulting recession has impacted our most vulnerable populations more deeply than any other in modern history. According to a McKinsey & Company analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey Data, Black and Hispanic workers faced unemployment at double the rate of their white counterparts, as did households earning less than $30,000 compared to higher-income households.
Healthchaindrugreview.com

NCPA praises NAIC plan to develop PBM white paper

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On Tuesday, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Health Insurance and Managed Care (B) Committee approved a charge for its Pharmacy Benefit Manager Regulatory Issues (B) Subgroup to develop a white paper addressing PBMs’ role in the prescription drug supply chain and examining state provisions addressing various PBM practices.
TheStreet

Ocean Policy Research Institute Publishes "Selections: White Paper On The Oceans And Ocean Policy In Japan 2021"

TOKYO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1st, 2021, the Ocean Policy Research Institute (OPRI) of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) published "Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2021." OPRI has published the White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy every year since 2004, with the first English edition published in 2018. This annual publication features articles by OPRI researchers and other experts aiming to contribute to comprehensive and cross-sectoral collaboration to address ocean issues in Japan and around the world.
ajmc.com

Contributor: 3 Technologies to Support Health Plans Post COVID-19

Health insurance companies are anticipating a swell in pent-up demand for delayed or forgone health services in 2020, as well as increased costs associated with distributing COVID-19 vaccines to millions of Americans. To offset the potentially precarious business impact caused by these converging factors, insurers are turning to technology for help.
TheStreet

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments In The Sports, Media And Entertainment Sector

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - Get Report announced today that funds managed by Ares have committed more than $1 billion of investments over the last six months in the sports, media and entertainment sector. Ares employs a global flexible private capital strategy that invests in both debt and equity investments, including senior debt, junior debt, preferred equity and minority equity while leveraging its relationships and capabilities across the Ares platform.
informs.org

Reminder: 2021 INFORMS Public Sector OR Best Paper Competition

INFORMS Public Sector Operations Research 2021 Best Paper Award. The INFORMS Public Sector Operations Research (PSOR) Best Paper Award, sponsored by the PSOR Section, recognizes research judged to be of the best quality in all of the disciplines and application areas represented within PSOR. Through this competition, PSOR seeks to build a tradition of scholarly exchange of knowledge of public policy, programs, safety, service, and needs within the entire INFORMS community.
everythingrf.com

Latest News & White Papers this Week

Samsung Demonstrates THz Wireless Communication Prototype for Next-Gen 6G Applications - Samsung Electronics. MaxLinear and Cree Achieve Breakthrough Performance to Increase 5G Base Station Capacity - MaxLinear, Inc. Signal Hound Introduces Portable 6 GHz Real-time Spectrum Analyzer - Signal Hound. Resonant Introduces New Software to Design Enhanced 5G, Wi-Fi, and...
austintechnologycouncil.org

Key Risks Facing the Technology Sector in 2021

Society’s changing habits and widespread adoption of a digital way of life present challenges as well as opportunities for companies in the technology sector. Effective risk management can help businesses manage expected and unforeseen challenges so that they can benefit from the significant opportunities in the technology sector today. The...
biospace.com

Paper Highlights Role of Neurotoxic Soluble Amyloid Oligomers in Alzheimer’s Pathogenesis

A new research paper published by Alzheon suggests the inhibition of amyloid toxicity is the only clinically validated strategy for slowing Alzheimer’s disease (AD) progression. The company indicates longitudinal clinical data show only agents targeting soluble amyloid oligomers have clinical efficacy in AD, while those that only target amyloid monomers or plaque have shown little to no clinical success.
Neuroscience News

The Key Role of Astrocytes in Cognitive Development

Summary: Study reveals the role astrocytes play in the crucial closing period of brain plasticity following birth. The findings could help in the development of strategies to reintroduce plasticity in the adult brain. Source: INSERM. Astrocytes are cells in the brain which have long been considered only as mere support...
Houston Chronicle

Mediator Robert Heath Offers Suggestions for Disaster Claims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 03, 2021. As the nation moves into windstorm and fire season, mediator Robert Heath has tips for home and business owners to assist with post-disaster insurance claims. A Fellow of the American College of Civil Trial Mediators and the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, Heath has...
TheStreet

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure And Transition Of Healthcare Facilities From Conventional To Digital Equipments To Drive The Radiology Equipments Market In Egypt: Ken Research

Sales volume of Radiology Equipments in Egypt is expected to grow as demand for new digital products to replace old analog systems is increasing. High disease prevalence and demand for medical imaging is expected to drive the demand further with the introduction of technological advanced equipments in the country. Egypt's...
Houston Chronicle

Extremely Tight Tolerances on Stadium Lighting? MES to the Rescue!

Challenge: A renowned maker of lifts and platforms banked on the trust they engineered for their clients, which include major construction companies, architects, and at-home consumers. What they couldn’t engineer, however, were stainless steel parts for two different products, both of which required extremely tight tolerance levels. The Solution: To ensure that tolerances were met with precision during manufacturing, MES combined investment casting for one part and high-pressure die casting for the other with our proprietary and rigorous tolerance and quality check process.
Houston Chronicle

'Why Cayman' four-part video series released by Dart Real Estate

The four-part series encourages viewers to select the Cayman Islands as a prime location to live and work. Dart Real Estate, a Cayman Islands-based developer, is releasing Why Cayman this month, a four-part video series featuring conversations with industry leaders about the many benefits of doing business in and relocating to the Cayman Islands. The three-minute episodes, which can be viewed on Dart Real Estate’s social media channels, offer insight into four areas that fuel the British Overseas Territory’s thriving economy and sophisticated way of life: financial services, reinsurance, family offices and residency by investment.
Houston Chronicle

Career and College Counselors Team with Market Domination LLC to Launch a Podcast

Internationally-known Direct Response Marketing Firm Known for Explosive Growth. Career and College Counselors announced today that it has entered into a Marketing Services Agreement with Market Domination LLC to launch a podcast show called College Financial Aid and Career Navigation. This will be a layer of the marketing platform they hired Market Domination LLC in the spring for the company’s growth strategy of its national campaign. You can find their podcast on: iTunes Spotify Stitcher C-Suite Radio Google Podcasts and YouTube.