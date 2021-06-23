Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

OPINION | BRENDA LOOPER: Good vibrations

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat has not been kind to me, not that I'm all that kind to it. Between grocery mishaps, phishing texts and emails and a badly overgrown yard, I'm more than a little cranky. But ... There is kindness out there, from the Facebook friend who happily took some unwanted...

www.arkansasonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Vibrations#The Good News Network#Idaho Spokesman Review#Science Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Cabot, ARArkansas Online

PAPER TRAILS: Old letters lost, found, loved again

Workers at Goodwill in Cabot had a feeling that a metal lock box at the store had been donated by mistake. Inside the silver container, which had a piece of masking tape stuck to it with the words "Keep-Out-Privet," were hundreds of letters written by a woman named Mildred to her sweetie serving overseas in World War II.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Hidden Gaslighting Phrases

Gaslighting is a strategy of emotional and psychological abuse that covert narcissists often use to make people doubt their own perceptions of reality. If you a victim of gaslighting, you will most likely start questioning everything you know, and you are until you lose the sense of your own self-confidence, integrity, and identity.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Ladders

Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?

Relationships at work matter greatly to our well-being, and perhaps no work relationship affects us more strongly than the one we have with our manager. In fact, people who leave their job frequently report that their manager is their most important reason for doing so. Managers’ narcissistic tendencies are often...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Effects of Narcissistic Supply in a Toxic Relationship

Healthy relationships rely on a sense of balance and a willingness to give unwavering support and attention when it's needed. But people who are high in narcissism often demand an unending supply of support without offering anything to their partner in return. Signs that there is an unhealthy imbalance include...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Gravette, AReagleobserver.com

OPINION: It's good business to keep your opinion to yourself unless asked

I was up before it got hot this morning. Yep, hot weather slipped in and we missed spring's warmth. It all disappeared in the cold mist we lived in for six weeks. I am a happy man this time of the year, grass is still growing, hay is being baled, calves are getting big and fat and there is no chill in the air. Excuse me while I wipe the sweat out of my eyes!
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Impulsivity

Impulsivity is one of the three main diagnostic symptom domains for ADHD. Impulsivity is defined as acting without forethought. Even though it is a symptom of ADHD, the problems it causes are much more wide-ranging than is typically appreciated. Coping with impulsivity and adult ADHD requires thinking ahead and planning...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Bevin Niemann of Perceptive Souls: “Most sensitive people are too other-focused”

Most sensitive people are too other-focused. Many of us left relationships with power-hungry people and we never, ever, want to become like that. So, we have the tendency to swing the pendulum completely the other direction, giving our power away. I’ll be whoever you want me to be, I’ll say whatever you want me to say. It seems easier, as there’s no conflict. But eventually, your true inner nature will not be denied.
Cedaredge, COMontrose Daily Press

Erik Stucky brings the ‘Good Vibrations’ to Cedaredge

In his late teens, Stucky’s talents grew as he started writing music and playing the guitar. Lyle Lovett was a big influence on Stucky as a musician. When writing, Stucky says his lyrics are more tongue in cheek and happy lyrics. He describes his sound as folk-pop fusion. Stucky says he plays the mandolin and guitar from a folk background but the production of his music now is “big band production” and includes other instruments like the saxophone, trumpet, keyboard, bass and drums.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: Running On Empty

My hubby has always been very good at keeping up with the maintenance on our vehicles. He keeps up with the oil changes, makes sure they have plenty of water and fluids. But I recall a time several years ago when I was traveling down the road with the windows down, sun on my face, singing one of my favorite songs at the top of my lungs … “Your praise Lord, will always be on my lips, always be on my lips, Your praise Lord, will alwaaaaays be on my lips!!!!! ……,” when suddenly the engine started to sputter and the oil light came on. I instinctively stepped on the accelerator but the engine had died. (And I don’t think it was my singing that caused it. LOL!)
Weston, WVWVNews

Mike and Brenda Ables mark 44th anniversary

Mike and Brenda Ables will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary on July 2. They were married July 2, 1977, at the Haleville Church in Weston. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Gum. Mike is the son of the late Glenn and Ernestine Ables of Wolfpen. Brenda is the daughter...
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Regular exercise helps reduce stress

Are you currently stressed out? Do you constantly feel anxious or depressed? Are you currently worried about what will come next with COVID-19? Research has shown that there are easy steps to begin to reduce stress, anxiety and depression with a few simple practices. Doing daily activities such as exercising, or arts and crafts have been shown to help reduce stress within people. But why does this happen? When your body and mind are put into stressful situations, cortisol is produced along with many other hormones in the adrenal cortex of the brain. Cortisol functions as a homeostatic hormone. Essentially, this means that cortisol’s primary function is to help your body maintain a standard level of functioning. While this makes cortisol sound very helpful, that is not always the case. For example, cortisol is meant to help your body return to a normal state of functioning by altering your behavior. By building up cortisol, your brain is telling you to remove stress inducers from your life so that cortisol levels can return to normal. However, it is almost impossible to remove all stressors that afflict someone in today’s world. Whether they be from work, school or just life in general, stress is all around each and every one of us preventing cortisol levels from naturally dropping over time.
Home & Gardencoastalillustrated.com

Designer Q+A - Brenda Regan

Family: My husband Tim and I live with our 8-year-old Great Pyrenees, Charlie. We have kids and grandkids in Montana, Arizona and California. Years in the Golden Isles: I grew up in Statesboro and have great memories of summer vacations on Jekyll Island. This began my love of the Golden Isles at an early age, and in 2005, we finally bought a vacation home on St. Simons. After years of fun vacations and celebrations with friends and family, we moved here from Dawsonville in 2018.