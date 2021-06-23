Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

NYS Campgrounds Offering First-Time Ever Loyalty Reward Program

By Smitty
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York State has announced the first-ever camper loyalty/reward program for overnight stay at state campgrounds across the state. The announcement of this new loyalty program coincides with the opening of the nine-month online reservation window for the 2022 camping season. This program will allow visitors to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and redeem the points toward the use of future stays.

943litefm.com
Community Policy
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyalty Program#Campgrounds#Camping#Nys Campgrounds Offering#Dec#State#Reserveamerica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Seligman, AZPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Main Street of America: See Route 66 Attractions State by State

For anyone who thrives on nostalgia, driving the 2,448 miles of Route 66 is a must. The iconic highway has inspired road trips, songs, and animated movie characters since construction on the "Main Street of America" was approved in 1926, back when gas cost less than a quarter a gallon. In "The Grapes of Wrath," John Steinbeck dubbed Route 66 the "Mother Road;" a place where migrants came together as a community. Nat King Cole recorded "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66" in 1946--and more than a half-century later, Tow Mater from the 2006 animated film "Cars" was inspired by a rusty tow truck in Galena, Kansas.
RestaurantsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Honors Local Artists

There is something so relaxing about hanging out in a coffee shop. Between the smell of fresh coffee, hearing soothing music and chatting with locals, it really does have that hometown feel to it. While I was in a local coffee shop the other day, I realized all the beautiful...
TravelPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

RANKED: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Disneyland draws more than 15 million visitors to its gates every year, as families from across the globe come to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth. To imagine and engineer the magical kingdom, Disney has employed some of the most creative minds in the world (dubbed Imagineers) to work together to design world-class attractions that are both awe-inspiring and entertaining.
Woodstock, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Woodstock Farm Sanctuary Gives Special Needs Duck Second Chance

Originally part of a school hatching project, Kiwi the duck was born in January 2020, but unfortunately, was attacked by a predator early on in her life. The attack, sadly, left her unable to walk due to a spinal injury. Though her original owners brought her to various vets, her issue was not diagnosed, and that's when Woodstock Farm Sanctuary got involved and began the process of getting Kiwi on the move.
Beacon, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Is Mange on the Rise in the Hudson Valley and Are Pets Safe?

Have you noticed more animals throughout the Hudson Valley with bad cases of mange?. We've been locked away in our cocoons for a over year now and we may not have noticed has been happening to our wildlife. If you follow Hudson Valley wildlife groups on Facebook you will notice that many people are posting more and more pictures of animals that have severe cases of mange. In some cases the animals have it so badly that they almost look like an entirely different species all together. One woman photographed a white tail deer with mange asking what kind of animal it was.
Harris, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Love Your Veggies? This Job in the Catskills Is Meant for You

Do you love vegetables and farm-to-table food? If so, consider checking out this job. As a kid, I hated my vegetables. Come on, what kid didn't? But as I've grown I've come to LOVE vegetables. I still can't get into fruit but I am definitely a veggie fan. Broccoli and squash/zucchini are my top veggies. And as I started understanding more about farms and organic vs. non-organic, I've become loyal to organic and farm-fresh foods.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Anyone Recognize This Poughkeepsie Business?

Living in and around the Hudson Valley for over twenty years, I consider myself one of those people that can remember what many businesses were before they closed down. We have a ton of places that sit abandoned all across the area and anytime someone asks me what used to be there, I'm pretty good at having an answer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

What Are the Hudson Valley’s Favorite Wiener Toppings?

The Fourth of July is just days away, and that means we’ll be eating lots of hot dogs. The other day I saw a little kid put ketchup on his hot dog, and I thought to myself that this was not an appropriate way to top a wiener. Then I found out that the kid is not alone. Lots of people put ketchup on their dogs. Me? I’m a mustard, sauerkraut and onion sauce girl. But what do I know? So, I decided to do a little survey on my Facebook page to find out the Hudson Valley’s favorite hot dog toppings. And the survey says…
New York City, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

New York’s 14 Best Beach Towns You Need To Visit ASAP

Two of them are in the Hudson Valley. You have got to admit that it's been ridiculously hot lately. We had some abnormally high temperatures towards the end of spring. Was that a sign of things to come? It sure seems like it because the start of summer has been off to hot start and it seems like it's only heating up.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

5 of the Best Things About Newburgh, New York

For most people when they hear the citytown name, Newburgh, they automatically think about something negative. You might have started reading this thinking the same thing, well first, it's OK that you think like that, BUT we encourage you to join us in trying to flip it from negative to positive.