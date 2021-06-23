OPINION | REX NELSON: Tomato time in Arkansas

The story on the front page of The Pine Bluff Commercial earlier this month caught my attention. The headline read: "First tomato box kicks off a yummy season." Yes, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Arkansas tomatoes are ripe. In the photo that accompanied the story, River Grice, a fifth-generation farmer in Bradley County, was shown bringing the first box of tomatoes for 2021 to the Cooperative Extension Service office, accompanied by his father, Lynn Grice.