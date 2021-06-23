NHHS welcomes chief nursing officer

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital and Health Services have welcomed new chief nursing officer Theresa Hollinger, RN, MSN, MHA, NEA-BC to Public Hospital District 1. Hollinger, originally from Illinois, arrived with a successful 25-year career in nursing leadership and clinical practice. She said that the combination of the opportunity to work in a small critical access hospital and the ability to get outside and enjoy the mountains and trees drew her to Pend Oreille County.