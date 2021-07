Chemotherapy after stage 3 colorectal cancer surgery is effective and its side effects are usually limited, yet about a third of patients do not receive the treatment. To better understand why -- and to inform practices that encourage patients to undergo chemo -- Arden Morris, MD, a professor of surgery, and her colleagues surveyed patients. They found that the more social risk factors a patient faced, the more likely they were to skip chemotherapy. Those factors included not having health insurance, being low income, not having a spouse or someone else to care for them, and an experience of discrimination.