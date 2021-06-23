(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. Take notice that Amy Turner, mother of the minor child named above, has filed I the above Court a Petition to have the minor child’s name changed as follows: from R. Richard Collier to R. Collier Turner; that the same will be heard by Cleveland County Courthouse located at 201 South Jones Avenue, Norman, Oklahoma on the 20th day of July, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.; and that any person may file a written protest prior to the date set for hearing.