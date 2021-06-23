Cancel
Middle East

Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

By Jonah Mandel
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but diners in Israel are tucking into laboratory-grown "meat" that scientists claim is an environmentally friendly way to feed the world's growing population. In a small restaurant in a nondescript building in a science park in the central Israeli town of Ness...

medicalxpress.com
Benjamin Netanyahu
Singapore
Middle East
Food & Drinks
