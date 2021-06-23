Cancel
Texas State

More than 150 Texas hospital staff fired or quit over vaccine ruling

MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 150 employees at the Houston Methodist hospital in Texas were fired or resigned after failing to comply with orders to get a COVID-19 vaccination to continue working there, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday. Officials Houston Methodist told its staff they needed to have received a COVID vaccination by...

medicalxpress.com
