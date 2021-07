CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery will be offering a new class on Tuesday, July 27 in the design and creation of fairy houses. The class is specifically geared for families so that children (ages 9+) can work with parents or grandparents to make whimsical fairy houses. Each participant, child and adult, will be able to create their own mini fairy house using garden stones, glass baubles, cement and even personal treasures brought from home. Adults are also welcome to attend the class on their own. The class will be led by Patsy Frasier who has been a mixed media crafter since childhood.