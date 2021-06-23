Cancel
Immigration

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Priorities, priorities

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Press put out a story originating in Texas--Plano, to be precise--about a group of people the reporter had found who just didn't care all that much about the proposed "election overhauls" in state capitals and Washington, D.C. The story appeared anecdotal, but the wire editors picked it for...

PoliticsIndependent

Letter to the Editor: The District of Columbia should be a state

The 700,000 people who call Washington, D.C., home are just like any other Americans. Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell because of the capital’s status as a district.
Texas Statewyomingpublicmedia.org

Democrats Sidestep GOP Leaders To Expand Medicaid In Texas

The Affordable Care Act allows states to expand their Medicaid coverage, but 12 states, including Texas, have not done so. Now, Democrats in Congress have an idea to go around those state leaders and allow local governments to expand Medicaid themselves. The move highlights the often rocky relationship between the federal government, conservative state leadership, and in Texas, their more liberal cities. Texas Public Radio's Paul Flahive has more.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Do Democrats have a strategy to counter GOP state laws restricting voting?

The 1965 Voting Rights Act has long stood as a symbol of the progress America has made in the struggle for civil rights and as a guardian of the right of all citizens to vote. Today, with two main provisions stripped of their power by the Supreme Court, the law has become a symbol of the weakening of resistance to the states’ efforts to restrict rather than expand and protect those rights.
Politicsthejenatimes.net

Edwards chooses his priority?

Another Man’s Opinion / Sam Hanna, Jr. The fiscal-only session of the Louisiana Legislature that concluded Thursday won’t be remembered for its bipartisanship or collegial atmosphere. There’s no denying, however, that lawmakers focused toward the end and approved legislation, which supposedly will bring about positive developments in the state in...
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Discusses Legislative Priorities

Before U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy left Vermont to return to Washington on Monday, the Democrat discussed several pieces of legislation that will be his priorities as the session continues. Vermont’s senior senator expects a busy six weeks as Senators return to Washington. Leahy says the Appropriations Committee, which the he...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Legislative Priorities Report for 7.2.21

Independence Day takes on an especially significant meaning this year as we watch our freedoms being challenged by the socialist progressive left who are intent on herding us toward totalitarianism. In the Republican Party, we cherish our God-given liberties and look to government to protect those rights, not take them away. For the first time in our lifetimes, we are witnessing an administration in Washington D.C. that appears to be hostile to the American people.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

After primary victory, Evans outlines mayoral priorities

Rochester, N.Y. – The Democratic nominee for Rochester mayor says he’s hitting the ground running ahead of the November election. Rochester City Councilman Malik Evans won the Democratic primary in the race for Rochester mayor Tuesday night, defeating incumbent mayor Lovely Warren. Because the city’s population is heavily Democratic, it is likely the primary will determine the winner of the general election.
Visual ArtDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Treasure to trash

This is a rescue of a different sort. In Germany, two 17th-century paintings were discovered in a dumpster. A dumpster!. Police say a man found them in the trash at a highway rest stop near Ohrenbachf last month. He turned them over to police in Cologne. The paintings are a...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Plenty Of Good News For U.S. Taxpayers This Independence Day

As Americans celebrate the founding of a nation birthed out of a dispute over taxation, tens of millions of people across the U.S. will soon have greater freedom to enjoy the fruits of their labor thanks to state income tax cuts that have been enacted in ten states this year to date, with a few more legislatures poised to pass meaningful tax relief before adjourning for the year.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
HealthPosted by
POZ

Concerns: Native Americans

HIV diagnoses rose among Native Americans and Alaska Natives between 2014 and 2018, but death rates decreased, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indian Health Service, which is the primary source of health care for 1.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives. Overall, the diagnosis rate was about the same in 2014 and 2018 (7.7 per 1,000 people), but this masked annual changes that varied by age. Adults ages 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 saw a steep climb from 2015 to 2016 followed by a decline, while those ages 13 to 24 saw a decrease followed by a rise from 2017 to 2018. Gay and bisexual men and two-spirit people accounted for nearly two thirds of new diagnoses, and the Navajo Nation had the highest burden (13.7 per 100,000). The proportion of Native Americans and Alaska Natives living with diagnosed HIV rose by 20.7% during the study period. The overall death rate among people living with HIV declined by 30.4%, but those ages 25 to 34 saw an increase from 2017 to 2018.
PoliticsNPR

That Time America Paid For Universal Day Care

In World War II, millions of men went to fight and millions of women joined the workforce. There was just one small problem. Kids. With their parents out of the house, who would take care of the children? The U.S. government faced this challenge during World War II, leading to the first and only universal child care program in American history.
PoliticsNBC News

U.S. Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women

Poet and author Maya Angelou, America’s first woman in space and a revered Cherokee Nation leader are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter. The new four-year American Women Quarters Program celebrates women's accomplishments and contributions to the United States' development and history, according to the...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

NBB Sends Policy Priority List To Congressional Leaders

National Biodiesel Board members are holding a virtual fly-in today with members of Congress. Just ahead of that the group sent a letter of policy priorities to Congressional leaders. NBB’s Paul Winters says one of their priorities is making sure biodiesel comes into consideration for achieving carbon reductions and environmental goals.
Lehigh County, PAthevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie Protects Taxpayers and Invests in Priorities

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) today issued the following statement after the House passage of the nearly $39.8 billion state budget:. “Today, I voted to protect taxpayers across the Commonwealth with a commitment to no new taxes and no new fees. It continues our pledge to strengthen education by dedicating more funding to preK-12, career and technical, and higher education. We are also supporting children and families who have suffered through educational losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.