Sunday, June 13th Grace Baptist Church of Blue Bell (Grace) installed its new pastor, Rev. David Braneky, who has been serving since August 2020. Starting a new job is challenging at any time but more so during a pandemic. Pastor David stepped up to the occasion, preaching, visiting, and developing relationships with the congregation and community leveraging technology. It felt odd to formally install the pastor who along with his family is now a loved part of the Grace family. But it made sense to wait until most of the COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and the sanctuary was filled to celebrate the calling of Pastor David to serve at Grace.