2021 South Pasadena Beautiful Awards Go for DIY Gardens
South Pasadena Beautiful, a local environmental non-profit organization, held their Golden Arrows recognition awards in May 2021. The awards are presented annually by South Pasadena Beautiful (SPB) to residents and businesses who do an outstanding job of planning and maintaining their properties. This year, SPB primarily looked for DIY gardens: ones in which the homeowner had not used professional landscaping services to design and/or work the garden. Below are three of our favorites:www.coloradoboulevard.net