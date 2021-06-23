Coastal cities face their mortality on the climate 'frontline'

I sit on the ninth story balcony of my grandmother’s apartment, swatting at the mosquitoes that refuse to leave. It is a hot and humid evening with a bright red sun setting in the horizon—one of the signature images of Bangladesh. As I sit, I notice the children playing in the village below with kites made of washed-up plastic. They run around the tightly packed maze of shanties, mostly built from scavenged wood and rusty tin. Korail, a thriving slum of 50,000, was built on unwanted swampy land in the capital city of Dhaka. Resilient innovators from the slums built it up into the community it is today. Using the refuse of the city around them, they created land. On the land, they built their homes, schools and mosques. Korail sits only inches above the water; any rise would spell disaster for its residents. At current rates, Korail will again be underwater within the decade.