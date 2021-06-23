Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal cities face their mortality on the climate 'frontline'

Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor thousands of years, people have built their great metropolises right up against the contours of coasts, in estuaries and deltas, confident of the ebb and flow of the tides. Domination of the seas allowed many coastal cities to become trading powerhouses and cultural melting pots. But now that strength...

phys.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Titian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Land And Sea#Paris Climate Agreement#Un#Coastal#Un#Afp#Ipcc#Climate Central#Octobe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
Country
Netherlands
News Break
United Nations
Related
Environmenttrust.org

As seas rise, coastal communities face hard choices over 'managed retreat'

Climate-change-driven sea level rise means more communities will need to move - but planning ahead could preserve what is most important and give families choices. * Moves offer a chance to address existing inequities. * At-risk communities need strong voice in decisions. By Laurie Goering and Elijah Clarke. LONDON, June...
Environmentfinance-commerce.com

‘Managed retreat’ can reinvent cities facing climate threats

Editor’s note: This article, distributed by The Associated Press, was originally published on The Conversation website. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. June’s record-breaking heat wave left more than 40 million Americans sweltering in temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Some...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

On climate change frontline, indigenous provide pointers to save planet

Indigenous people living on the frontline of climate change could offer potentially ground-breaking insight into biodiversity protection and sustainability, but they urgently need help to withstand a growing number of threats to their way of life, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Friday. From the Arctic to the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

6. UN climate summit faces serious roadblocks

When world leaders hold a climate summit in Glasgow in November, success will revolve around two issues that have sunk or slowed past negotiations:. How to help developing countries transition to clean energy and how to respond to "loss and damage" — the devastation caused by climate change. Why it...
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Communities Facing Climate Change Together

I sit on the ninth story balcony of my grandmother’s apartment, swatting at the mosquitoes that refuse to leave. It is a hot and humid evening with a bright red sun setting in the horizon—one of the signature images of Bangladesh. As I sit, I notice the children playing in the village below with kites made of washed-up plastic. They run around the tightly packed maze of shanties, mostly built from scavenged wood and rusty tin. Korail, a thriving slum of 50,000, was built on unwanted swampy land in the capital city of Dhaka. Resilient innovators from the slums built it up into the community it is today. Using the refuse of the city around them, they created land. On the land, they built their homes, schools and mosques. Korail sits only inches above the water; any rise would spell disaster for its residents. At current rates, Korail will again be underwater within the decade.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

9 cities took key steps to curb climate crisis: Study

Jun. 26—Nine Indian cities have taken significant measures to mitigate climate change impacts and inculcate climate-sensitive approach to urban planning, according to the cities' readiness report on Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Friday. Ahmedabad, Indore, Pimpri Chinchwad, Vadodara,...
EnvironmentArs Technica

Climate-driven coastal flooding in the US likely to get worse suddenly

Our warming planet is melting lots of ice and heating the waters of the oceans, creating a clear trend of rising oceans. In some areas of the US, this is starting to cause what's called nuisance flooding, where high tides cause coastal flooding even in the absence of storms. As the oceans continue to rise, figuring out what areas are likely to become vulnerable to coastal flooding and when is going to be critical to understanding how to manage coastal development.
Environmentcapradio.org

Climate Change And Heat Waves Have Brutal Effect On U.S. Cities' Infrastructure

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. After a brutal heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Vivek Shandas of Portland State University about the impact climate change is having on cities. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Buckled roadways, melted electrical cables, public transit shutdowns - the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Concrete makers face heavy lift on climate pledges

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Cemex, North America’s biggest concrete producer, has vowed to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 40% before 2030 and to eliminate them by 2050, ambitious goals reflecting growing pressure on the industry from regulators and investors. But steep challenges in technology, cost-control, environmental regulation and...
EnvironmentPosted by
Salon

Leaked UN report warns of climate tipping points

A draft version of an upcoming report from the United Nations climate science advisory body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scheduled for release in February 2022, was leaked this week to Agence France-Presse. It illustrates the existential risks posed by climate change to life on earth — and climate tipping points loom large.
Environment94.3 Jack FM

Cities need cash to play leading climate role, OECD says

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investment to spur the vital role the world’s cities can play in cutting emissions and waste as part of broader climate goals is falling short and still lags subsidies to fossil fuel, energy and environmental experts said at a conference on Wednesday. The green recovery, or...
TechnologyCourthouse News Service

New Software Helps Build Better Cities Amid Population and Climate Changes

(CN) — As the world’s population is expected to become more urbanized, scientists in a study released Monday say new city planning software could help leaders and city planners build safer, improved cities that can protect people from flooding and maximize health benefits. In a study published in the journal...
Environmentarcamax.com

Merkel's would-be heir faces lawsuit over state climate policies

Armin Laschet’s administration in North Rhine-Westphalia was sued over claims it’s failing to do enough to combat climate change, a test of the environmental credentials of the front-runner to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor. The case brought by two juveniles and two young adults is one of a series...