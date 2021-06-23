Evans seeks re-election to Cd'A Council

Amy Evans is running for seat 2 of the Coeur d’Alene City Council, the seat she has held for the past 7 1/2 years. Local elections are Nov. 2. "I believe it is vitally important that Coeur d'Alene continue to attract and foster businesses to strengthen our local economy," Evans said in a press release. "It's essential to plan for the remarkable growth our region is facing, and work to maintain viable housing opportunities for all of our citizens. Coeur d'Alene needs to continue to offer families a bright future and vibrant quality of life.”