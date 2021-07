Deforestation is causing the young of the world’s largest eagle to starve, a new study finds.The harpy eagle, an apex predator of the skies above the Amazon rainforest, relies on forest cover to catch its preferred prey of two-toed sloths, as well as other small animals such as brown capuchin monkeys, grey woolly monkeys and green iguanas.However, the birds are struggling to find enough food to successfully raise their offspring amid high levels of deforestation in Brazil’s Mato Grosso region, according to the research.Researchers tracked the feeding habits of 16 eagle pairs using a combination of camera monitoring and surveys...