Today in history: Wexford County infirmary condemned by Michigan board

Wexford County must erect a new county infirmary before May 1, 1922, according to notice served on Felix H.H. Flynn, county clerk, by the State Welfare Commission. In a meeting on June 18 a resolution was adopted by the state body to the effect that the buildings now in use here as a county infirmary are insanitary, dangerous to the health of the inmates, prevent proper classification and separation of inmates and are inadequate for the purposes for which they now are used. M.T Murray, director of the newly created State Welfare Department, as secretary of the State Welfare Commission, has served official notice on the county that the conditions referred to can be remedied only by providing a new building or buildings of proper size, character and arrangement. The condition of the county farm dormitories have been the occasion of quarterly comment by the supervisors and while action by the state was not anticipated in another sense it is no surprise to county officials. The supervisors convene next Monday in regular June session and the poor farm matter no doubt will be threshed out then as there are only 10 months after the coming session closes, in which to comply with the state order. Some confusion existed as to the time of the local meeting owing to a communication sent to each supervisor and assessing officer in the state by the Michigan Tax Commission that supervisors would convene the third Monday in June for the annual equalization session. This was in error, however, as the new law provides for such a session each June on the fourth Monday, which is next week, the date to which the Wexford Supervisors adjourned last quarter. Auditor General O.F. Fuller's notice on the tax matter followed the statute for the fourth Monday. Equalization and the infirmary matter are expected to be the two principal subjects before the supervisors at this time.