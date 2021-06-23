Cancel
Environment

UN draft climate report: Impacts on people

By Patrick Galey, Marlowe Hood, Kelly MacNamara
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA draft report from the UN's climate science advisory panel offers the most exhaustive look yet at how our warming planet will impact humankind's health, wealth and well-being. AFP had exclusive access to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft, set to be published next year. Here are some...

phys.org
EnvironmentPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Leaked UN report on climate change: 'Worst is yet to come'

A leaked draft report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change paints the starkest picture yet of the accelerating danger caused by human use of coal, oil, and gas. It warns of coming unlivable heat waves, widespread hunger and drought, rising sea levels and extinction. To understand the report's warnings, William Brangham turns to atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayoe.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Climate change threatens age-old indigenous food systems, says UN

RIO DE JANEIRO (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From the Arctic to the Amazon, the traditional food gathering techniques of indigenous communities are under threat from accelerating climate change and economic pressures, the United Nations said on Friday. Food systems used by different indigenous peoples were found to be among the...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Hunger, drought, disease: UN climate report reveals dire health threats

Hunger, drought and disease will afflict tens of millions more people within decades, according to a draft UN assessment that lays bare the dire human health consequences of a warming planet. After a pandemic year that saw the world turned on its head, a forthcoming report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), seen exclusively by AFP, offers a distressing vision of the decades to come: malnutrition, water insecurity, pestilence. Policy choices made now, like promoting plant-based diets, can limit these health consequences -- but many are simply unavoidable in the short term, the report says. It warns of the cascading impacts that simultaneous crop failures, falling nutritional value of basic foods, and soaring inflation are likely to have on the world's most vulnerable people.
ChinaUN News Centre

Great Barrier Reef in danger, UN World Heritage Committee draft report finds

A United Nations body is recommending that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be included on a list of world heritage in danger, according to a draft report issued on Monday, a move which has been heavily criticized by the Australian Government. The World Heritage Committee, convened under the UN Educational, Scientific...
Environmentwtaq.com

Success of climate change talks rests on finance, UN chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The success of international climate negotiations in November will depend on a breakthrough in financial contributions from rich countries, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday. With less than five months to go until the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, there are increasing tensions around...
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

Climate change has pushed a million people in Madagascar to the ‘edge of starvation,’ UN says

Climate change is the driving force of a developing food crisis in southern Madagascar, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has warned. The African island has been plagued with back-to-back droughts — its worst in four decades — which have pushed 1.14 million people “right to the very edge of starvation,” said WFP executive director David Beasley in a news release Wednesday.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Western Forest Products Confirms Its Net Positive Climate Impact with Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today the release of our 2020 Sustainability Report detailing the progress and commitment to our key sustainability initiatives. This includes the completion of our first full lifecycle carbon accounting, which confirmed the positive role Western's sustainable forest management practices and wood products have in fighting against climate change.
Environmentinsurancebusinessmag.com

AXA releases latest climate report

AXA has announced the publication of its sixth climate report. The report fulfills legal requirements for non-financial reporting, as well as the voluntary approach of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TFCD), which AXA has supported since its inception. The report describes AXA’s responsible investment and insurance initiatives related...
POTUSThe Guardian

Australia ranks last for climate action among UN member countries

Australia has been ranked last for climate action out of nearly 200 countries in a report assessing progress towards global sustainable development goals. The Sustainable Development Report 2021, first reported by Renew Economy, scored Australia last out of 193 United Nations member countries for action taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
EnvironmentAPG of Wisconsin

Reader Opinion: Climate impacts fuel migration

In his opening remarks to the security panel at the April 22 Leaders Summit on Climate, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated: “Today, no nation can find lasting security without addressing the climate crisis. ... (R)ising temperatures and more frequent and intense extreme weather events in Africa and Central America threaten millions with drought, hunger, and displacement. As families risk their lives in search of safety and security, mass migration leaves them vulnerable to exploitation and radicalization, all of which undermine stability.”
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

This is how climate change could impact the global economy

Climate change could wipe off up to 18% of GDP off the worldwide economy by 2050 if global temperatures rise by 3.2°C, the Swiss Re Institute warns. Forecast based on temperature increases staying on the current trajectory and the Paris Agreement and net-zero emissions targets not being met. Figure could...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Small majority believe there is still time to avert climate disaster – survey

A small majority of people believe there is still time to make a difference and slow global heating, a survey of consumer attitudes in 16 countries reveals. People aged 55 and over believe most strongly that their behaviour can make a positive difference to the environment. People in Brazil, Spain, Canada, Italy, China and Thailand are the most optimistic that if we act now there is still time to save the planet, the survey by Mintel found.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Sixty years of climate change warnings: the signs that were missed (and ignored)

In August 1974, the CIA produced a study on “climatological research as it pertains to intelligence problems”. The diagnosis was dramatic. It warned of the emergence of a new era of weird weather, leading to political unrest and mass migration (which, in turn, would cause more unrest). The new era the agency imagined wasn’t necessarily one of hotter temperatures; the CIA had heard from scientists warning of global cooling as well as warming. But the direction in which the thermometer was travelling wasn’t their immediate concern; it was the political impact. They knew that the so-called “little ice age”, a series of cold snaps between, roughly, 1350 and 1850, had brought not only drought and famine, but also war – and so could these new climatic changes.
AgricultureArizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: How do we have an impact on the climate?

As mentioned in our last column, we have known about the greenhouse effect since 1824. We know that our burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas, but is there more to the story? It turns out that we affect climate in many ways, and we need to understand them if we want to stop global climate change.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

6. UN climate summit faces serious roadblocks

When world leaders hold a climate summit in Glasgow in November, success will revolve around two issues that have sunk or slowed past negotiations:. How to help developing countries transition to clean energy and how to respond to "loss and damage" — the devastation caused by climate change. Why it...