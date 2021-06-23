Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cash and carry: Albany must use unexpected cash to refund the jobless who had pay to taxes on their unemployment compensation

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 12 days ago

Lucky thing that the empowered and emboldened progressive forces in the Legislature didn’t get their way and impose $7 billion in new taxes this year. If they had, state coffers might be overflowing not with the current $4 billion in unanticipated receipts (equal to the actual new levies) but perhaps $7 billion.

And it’s too bad that Gov. Cuomo’s weakened political standing from swirling inquiries left him unable to fully stop legislators’ hikes. The $4 billion in new taxes was a compromise that wasn’t unneeded after all, as we and others predicted. This was a failure of politics and policy, unless the true goal of the extra taxation wasn’t to raise revenue but purely to punish the well-to-do, which is even worse.

But that was March and now it’s June — and the revenues are pouring in, as state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reports in the monthly state cash report: Receipts from the first two months of fiscal year 2021-22 were $4 billion higher than forecast in the state’s enacted financial plan.

We have one easy idea for $1.4 billion of this bonanza: Giving it back to the unfortunate 4 million New Yorkers who lost their jobs last year and collected unemployment compensation and then were oh so wrongly taxed by Albany for the privilege of getting assistance. Congress had the wisdom and compassion to exempt the first $10,200 of those 2020 benefits from the IRS. New York could have and should have done the same. But Albany failed and the average person had to hand over $365 to enrich a state government that doesn’t need the money.

A state Senate bill to match the feds has 56 sponsors out of 63 senators and none of the other seven senators seem to be opposed, including Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. The measure simply exempts $10,200 in unemployment benefits. While the 2020 tax year has largely closed out, a credit on 2021 filings will make people whole, albeit tardy. Better late than never.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Compensation#Cash And Carry#Legislature#New Yorkers#Senate#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Congress
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
IRS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.