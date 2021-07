Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. England's schools will find out later about plans to relax rules that have led to "bubbles" of pupils being sent home if a single child tests positive for Covid. "The way forward is with testing," Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated yesterday, when promising a system to "greatly reduce the impact on schools". Last week saw more than 375,000 children confined to their homes, causing headaches for parents juggling work and childcare.