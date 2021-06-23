Cancel
UMFK professor’s compositions premiered in Europe

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KENT, Maine – The cliché, “good things come to those who wait,” applies to the recent activities of UMFK music professor Dr. Scott Brickman. Dr. Brickman’s Sinfonia Brevis (Symphony #2) for String Orchestra, which was premiered Feb. 10, 2016 in L’viv, Ukraine, by the L’viv Chamber orchestra conducted by Ferdinando Nazzaro, was recently recorded by the Kalisz Philharmonic Orchestra of Poland, conducted by Pawel Kotla and released on the Phasma CD 035.

fiddleheadfocus.com
