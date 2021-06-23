UMFK professor’s compositions premiered in Europe

You have full access to this article via your institution. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union is mobilizing extraordinary financial and human resources to foster the recovery and resilience of member states. This is a huge responsibility for policymakers at all levels. As EU commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth and chair of the ESIR expert group on the economic and societal impact of research and innovation, respectively, we contend that these EU and national programmes should be reinforced and coordinated to account for the needs of all Europeans.