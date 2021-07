Every week, we focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — fans, managers, players, teams, cities, fan bases or mascots — for which the times were good. Losing sucks. Whether it’s a game of backgammon with the family or Game 7 of the World Series, losing stings. It’s not fun, especially in the moment. We’ve all been there, with the pit in your stomach when it really sinks in that you are about to lose and lose hard.