Snoop Dogg & Wife Shante Celebrate Their Daughter Cori Turning 22 with Birthday Tributes

In honor of Cori Broadus' 22nd birthday, rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, took to social media to express their love for her. Check out the longtime couple's sweet tributes.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, posted a heartwarming birthday shoutout to their beautiful daughter, Cori Broadus, who turned 22 on June 22.

The couple, who have been married since 1997, shared birthday tributes to Cori on Instagram. Shante posted two photos of herself with her daughter, showing off their beautiful similarities.

Shante looked youthful in a pink tie-dye sweatshirt and black pants, while Cori appeared fierce with her red short hair and flawless eyebrows. The younger woman rocked a black flannel shirt.

The doting mom proudly announced her daughter's special day to her 1 million Instagram followers. She described Cori as her baby girl. Shante wrote:

"Love You Chocolate Drop."

Meanwhile, Snoop Dog took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback snap of him and the rising musician. The photo showed him carrying a tiny Cori.

She rested her head on her father's left shoulder. The veteran rapper appeared sentimental about the snap, as many things had happened to her when she was younger.

Cori was only a little girl when she was diagnosed with lupus. Snoop Dogg's family went through the difficult situation for several years until she regained her health.

The hip-hop star, also known as Calvin Broadus, shared an updated picture of them attending a formal event. He wore a white suit while hugging her daughter, who donned a blue dress.

The award-winning rapper said tough love is necessary to become successful.

A month before her birthday, Cori opened up about her mental health journey amid her battle with her life-threatening condition. She noted she was always sad and depressed.

Because of the diagnosis, Cori had a tough childhood. Feeling pain all over her body, the young social media star even questioned God why she had to go through such a difficult phase.

Besides her condition, she said she struggled with body insecurities and would compare herself to others. She was also bullied at school and online because of her appearance.

She would have negative self-talk but later learned to let go of the negativity. She said her boyfriend and family have given her a reason to live freely and pursue her dreams.

Cori has been following in her father's footsteps. In 2018, she released her first music video, "Love Me For Me," and even collaborated with singer Kamaiyah in "New Phone, Who Dis?"

With his daughter's growing music career, Snoop Dogg felt proud that she is chasing after her dreams. The award-winning rapper said tough love is necessary to become successful.