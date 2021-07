Portugal vs France. Both sides’ final match in Group F (the undoubted “group of death”, also containing as it does, Germany, and outsiders Hungary) is a repeat of the Euro 2016 final, when Portugal overcame hosts France in extra time to lift their first-ever major trophy. Since then, France have won a World Cup while Portugal have become less reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo – although it’s important to remember that their star man anyway limped off the field after just 25 minutes of that 2016 final. The 36-year-old will surely be keen to be involved here, with his remarkable career reaching its twilight and this possibly his last international tournament.