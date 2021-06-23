Lovelyz’s Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, members cancel appearances

Attack On Titan is set to end the story of the Survey Corps early next year, with the island of Paradis fighting a battle on many fronts against the nation of Marley and an unexpected enemy in Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists, but it seems as if a real-life event has stricken one of the voice actors that bring the Scout Regiment to life. The Japanese voice actor for Connie, Hiro Shimono, has contracted coronavirus as revealed by a Japanese outlet, with COVID-19 continuing to have a big impact on the world of anime and manga.