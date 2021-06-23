Lovelyz’s Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, members cancel appearances
Jisoo of South Korean girl group Lovelyz has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, her agency Woollim Entertainment has confirmed. In a statement released on the group’s official Twitter today (June 23), Woollim Entertainment announced that Jisoo was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on the morning of June 22. The singer she had gone for a preemptive test after a staff member she had come into contact with was has tested positive for the virus.www.nme.com