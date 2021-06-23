Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lovelyz’s Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, members cancel appearances

By Carmen Chin
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJisoo of South Korean girl group Lovelyz has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, her agency Woollim Entertainment has confirmed. In a statement released on the group’s official Twitter today (June 23), Woollim Entertainment announced that Jisoo was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on the morning of June 22. The singer she had gone for a preemptive test after a staff member she had come into contact with was has tested positive for the virus.

www.nme.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Woollim Entertainment#Https T Co 2mei9i315#Sbs Power Fm#Cultwo Show#Pledis Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Naver under fire for translating Kimchi as Paocai in the recent 'Run BTS' episode

Naver came under fire after translating Korean 'Kimchi' as Chinese 'Paocai' in the recent 'Run BTS' episode. As previously reported, BTS made cabbage kimchi and green onion kimchi on the June 15th episode of 'Run BTS'. Many Koreans praised the BTS members for publicly introducing kimchi as a Korean traditional food amidst the previous controversies over the accuracy of rightful ownership of the traditional clothing Hanbok, the traditional song "Arirang", and kimchi.
WorldSoompi

SF9’s Inseong, Kim Sejeong, Kim Hee Sun, And More Test Negative For COVID-19 After Cha Ji Yeon Tests Positive

After musical actress Cha Ji Yeon tested positive for COVID-19, her colleagues have been tested for the virus. Cha Ji Yeon halted her activities after testing positive for COVID-19 on the morning of July 4. She had been acting in the musical “Red Book” and preparing to appear in the musical “Gwanghwamun Love Song” and the drama “The Bride of Black” (literal title).
Worldallkpop.com

BTS reportedly filmed a new music video

BTS has reportedly been spotted filming a new music video in Gyeonggi province. According to the exclusive media report by Asia Today, the idol group has been filming the music video for their new song which will be revealed on July 9th. They also reported BTS members have been filming the new music video two days in a row, on June 27th and 28th in Gyeonggi province.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Attack On Titan is set to end the story of the Survey Corps early next year, with the island of Paradis fighting a battle on many fronts against the nation of Marley and an unexpected enemy in Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists, but it seems as if a real-life event has stricken one of the voice actors that bring the Scout Regiment to life. The Japanese voice actor for Connie, Hiro Shimono, has contracted coronavirus as revealed by a Japanese outlet, with COVID-19 continuing to have a big impact on the world of anime and manga.
Designers & Collectionskpopstarz.com

SNSD Taeyeon, aespa Winter, & More: Fashion Magazine Selects 'All-Time SM Fairies' Who Sported Perfect Summer Outfits

SM Entertainment "fairy-like" idols - SNSD Taeyeon, aespa winter, and more - are indeed fashion trendsetters this summer!. At the onset of July, Korean fashion magazine BNT International revealed a list of "All-time SM Fairies," or the female SM Entertainment artists who stimulate incredible fashion sensibility this summer. This month...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's spreading and they can't get on top of it!' Star Wars TV series Andor hit by Covid-19 outbreak as two crew members test positive forcing 'complete departments' into isolation

Star Wars TV series Andor has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak. Two crew members working on the prequel to 2016 film Rogue One have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, with others complaining of symptoms, forcing 'complete departments' into isolation. It's alleged that 24 production staff are now quarantining, with...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
MusicNME

THE BOYZ confirm plans to release new music in August

South Korean boyband THE BOYZ have announced plans to return with new music in August. On June 21, their agency Cre.Ker Entertainment shared that the group will be releasing a new mini-album later this year. This marks the group’s first comeback since their appearance on the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War earlier this year, where they finished in second place.
MusicNME

Watch OH MY GIRL sing hits by BLACKPINK, The Ting Tings and more

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL have made their first appearance on ELLE’s popular video series ‘Song Association’. During the segment, the K-pop act revisited songs from their debut self-titled mini-album, including the title track ‘Cupid’ and the intro song ‘Oh My Girl!’. Elsewhere in the video, the girl group also performed hit songs from Western pop stars such as ‘We Walk’ by British duo The Ting Tings, ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ by Rhianna and Beyoncé’s ‘End Of Time’.
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran looks almost unrecognisable as he transforms into a vampire in BTS snaps from his music video for new single Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran looked almost unrecognisable in BTS snaps from his music video for new single Bad Habits - his first solo track in four years, which was released on Friday. In the photos, the singer, 30, rocked a vibrant pink suit and garish make-up as he dressed as a vampire for the video which was filmed on a deserted high street.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Kyuhyun shares warm, sunny teasers for his latest single 'Together'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has revealed a bright new set of teaser photos for his upcoming '2021 Project : 季' summer single, "Together"!. Kyuhyun's upcoming summer single, composed and written by Kenzie, will be a groovy pop rock genre, topped off with a refreshing acoustic guitar. The lyrics contain a sweet love confession, appropriate for a warm, sunny day.