Can you solve these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about comedy movies?

Comedy might be the subject at hand, but “Jeopardy!” is in the middle of a tragic loss. On Nov. 8, longtime host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer at 80. It came on the heels of an 18-month battle with the deadly disease, during which he continued to show up for work. He leaves behind one of the most enduring legacies in the history of television.

The show will likely go on and there’s already talk of a replacement. Yet some would argue that Trebek can never truly be replaced. There was something about his dry wit and even-keeled temperament that suited this particular trivia game to perfection. His rapport with both the contestants and the audience was palpable, which isn’t to mention his relationship with the viewers at home. He will be sorely missed.

On a lighter note, Trebek was no stranger to comedy. In fact, his off-the-cuff quips were part of what made the show so special. He was also a big fan of the “Saturday Night Live” parodies, in which Will Ferrell performed a deft impersonation. When it comes to movies, however, Trebek’s taste appears to swing in a more dramatic direction. According to his own memoir, his two favorite films of all time were an adaptation of “Wuthering Heights” and the 1941 film “How Green Was My Valley.”

Personal taste aside, Trebek delivered approximately 26 years’ worth of clues about comedy movies. Even the most novice player knows the drill: Questions take the form of answers and answers take the form of questions. Adopting that very format, Stacker presents real “Jeopardy!” clues about classic comedy movies. To generate a diverse group of clues, Stacker pored through the show’s archives , spanning decades in the process. Do you have what it takes to solve each one?

Clue #1

- Clue: Will Ferrell is the square stepdad and Mark Wahlberg is the cool biological father in this 2015 comedy.

- Category: “Home” Entertainment

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: Jan. 11, 2019

Answer #1: What is 'Daddy’s Home'?

An unlikely, but effective pairing, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have co-starred in three blockbuster comedies. The first “Daddy’s Home” was the biggest success, grossing over $240 million at the worldwide box office against a reported production budget of $50 million. Both actors have upcoming projects in the works, but none in which they appear together.

Clue #2

- Clue: Trying to light a cigar, blind hermit Gene Hackman sets Peter Boyle’s thumb on fire in this 1974 comedy.

- Category: You’re Fired From the Movie!

- Value: $2000

- Date episode aired: June 16, 2017

Gruskoff/Venture Films

Answer #2: What is 'Young Frankenstein'?

Most people see the title of this Mel Brooks classic and think of the other Gene, meaning lead star Gene Wilder. However, Gene Hackman did make a guest appearance in one of the film’s most iconic scenes. Primarily a dramatic actor, Hackman reportedly took on the role because he wanted to try comedy.

Clue #3

- Clue: Lily Tomlin’s soul enters Steve Martin’s body in this 1984 comedy.

- Category: The Movies

- Value: $1000

- Date episode aired: May 22, 1998

Answer #3: What is 'All of Me'?

This since-forgotten 1984 film brought together not two, but three comedy icons. Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin co-star while multi-hyphenate Carl Reiner directed. A critical and commercial success, the film earned respective Golden Globe nominations for both Martin and Tomlin.

Clue #4

- Clue: Former Clash frontman Joe Strummer scored this 1997 black comedy starring John Cusack as a conflicted hitman.

- Category: He Scores!

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: Nov. 11, 2020

Hollywood Pictures

Answer #4: What is 'Grosse Pointe Blank'?

In addition to its score from Strummer, this pitch black comedy features two songs from his former band. They make up part of a timeless soundtrack, which goes heavy on infectious new wave and post-punk music. It all sets the stage for one of the most event-packed high school reunions in movie history.

Clue #5

- Clue: In this 2007 movie, Eddie Murphy finds himself agonizingly married to Eddie Murphy.

- Category: That’s Comedy

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: July 17, 2007

Answer #5: What is 'Norbit'?

Common wisdom has Eddie Murphy in a career rut throughout the early 2000s and to some extent, he was. However, even tasteless comedies like this one were still performing quite well at the box office. He also provided the voice of Donkey in the animated hit “Shrek the Third,” released the very same year.

Clue #6

- Clue: Romantic comedy in which kooky Audrey Hepburn was secretly married to Buddy Ebsen and had a cat named Cat.

- Category: Movie Trivia

- Value: $1000

- Date episode aired: Jan. 23, 1989

Jurow-Shepherd

Answer #6: What is 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s'?

Based on a novel by Truman Capote, this forward-thinking comedy was a cultural sensation for its time. After opening to critical acclaim and box office success, it went on to garner five Academy Award nominations and two wins. It features one of Hepburn’s most iconic performances as young New York socialite Holly Golightly.

Clue #7

- Clue: This half-sister of country singer Wynonna first hit the big screen in the 1992 comedy “Kuffs.”

- Category: Movie Debuts

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: June 15, 1998

Answer #7: Who is Ashley Judd?

Both Ashley and her half-sister Wynonna are the daughters of country singer Naomi Judd. Ashley has starred in several major films throughout her career, including 1995’s “Heat” and 2014’s “Divergent.” Wynonna and her mother performed together as The Judds, one of the most successful duos in the history of country music.

Clue #8

- Clue: 2018 saw “The Last” of six of these comedy disaster TV movies on SYFY that combined saltwater carnivores and storms.

- Category: TV Movies

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: Dec. 30, 2019

Answer #8: What is 'Sharknado'?

A cult sensation that no one saw coming, the first “Shaknado” aired on SYFY in 2013. That paved the way for a full-blown franchise, complete with merchandising, comic books, video games, and five sequels. The sixth and final installment—which sends Fin Shepard, played by Ian Ziering, back in time—was somehow worse than critics or fans even anticipated.

Clue #9

- Clue: Ben Stiller: “Did you ever think that maybe there’s more to life than being really, really really ridiculously good-looking?”

- Category: Quoting the Comedy Film

- Value: $1200

- Date episode aired: March 20, 2020

Paramount Pictures

Answer #9: What is 'Zoolander'?

Ben Stiller co-wrote, directed, and starred in this uniquely hilarious satire of the fashion world. Despite lukewarm box office numbers, it generated a strong cult following through rentals and TV airings. A 2016 sequel failed to muster up the same magic.

Clue #10

- Clue: After striking it big in “American Pie,” Jason Biggs went on to star in “Saving” him.

- Category: Comedy Films

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: Feb. 12, 2004

Answer #10: What is 'Silverman'?

Actor Jason Biggs was a rising star when he appeared in this lackluster comedy, which holds a mere 19% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Rife with crude humor, it follows two friends as they try to prevent a wedding. Returning to the franchise that made him famous, Biggs starred in “American Pie 2” later that same year.

Clue #11

- Clue: Mr. Spock of “Star Trek” showed his comedy side with his direction of “Three Men and a Baby.”

- Category: Actor-Directors

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: Sept. 11, 1997

Answer #11: Who was Leonard Nimoy?

The Mr. Spock clue might be a dead giveaway, but who knew that Leonard Nimoy directed this blockbuster comedy? It depicts three bachelors turned makeshift parents as they deal with an unexpected arrival. Nimoy had previously helmed two “Star Trek” films, including the 1986 comedically tinged “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”

Clue #12

- Clue: Secretary Melanie Griffith becomes an executive and wins Harrison Ford in this 1988 office comedy.

- Category: Chick Flicks

- Value: $1000

- Date episode aired: June 5, 1998

Answer #12: What is 'Working Girl'?

As he had previously done with films like “The Graduate,” director Mike Nichols expertly balanced comedy and drama in this 1988 smash hit. The story follows an ambitious secretary, played by Griffith, up the corporate ladder by way of a clever shortcut. It broke $100 million at the worldwide box office and went on to receive six Oscar nominations, winning for best song.

Clue #13

- Clue: Disney’s first live-action comedy, this 1959 film starred Tommy Kirk as a boy who changes into a sheepdog.

- Category: At the Movies

- Value: $1200

- Date episode aired: July 11, 2003

Answer #13: What is 'The Shaggy Dog'?

This popular comedy caught Disney by surprise when it became the second-highest grossing film of 1959, bested only by “Ben-Hur.” It was eventually followed by two sequels, a made-for-TV remake, and then a 2006 theatrical remake starring Tim Allen. In Allen’s version, it’s the father who turns into a dog and not the son.

Clue #14

- Clue: In this 1979 comedy, Bill Murray says, “It just doesn’t matter if we win or if we lose. It just doesn’t matter.”

- Category: Movie Comedies

- Value: $1000

- Date episode aired: Sept. 17, 2003

Answer #14: What is 'Meatballs'?

Bill Murray was an active “Saturday Night Live” member when he scored his first lead role in a feature film, playing head counselor Tripper in this summer camp comedy. Director Ivan Reitman recruited Murray after previously working with him on an off-Broadway production of the “National Lampoon Show.” They quickly reunited for the 1981 film “Stripes” and the 1984 smash “Ghostbusters.”

Clue #15

- Clue: In the hit 1987 comedy, last name of the baby “raised” by Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter.

- Category: ’87 Cinema

- Value: $500

- Date episode aired: Feb. 19, 1988

Answer #15: What is 'Arizona'?

The sophomore effort from the Coen Brothers represents a drastic tonal shift from its 1984 predecessor, “Blood Simple.” It follows an ex-con, played by Cage, and a former cop, played by Hunter, as they enact a hairbrained kidnapping scheme. While rife with socioeconomic undertones, the film moves at the pace of a screwball comedy.

Clue #16

- Clue: Director Sydney Pollack played Dustin Hoffman’s exasperated agent in this 1982 comedy.

- Category: A Role for the Director

- Value: $1600

- Date episode aired: Feb. 20, 2020

Answer #16: What is 'Tootsie'?

Despite the comedic veneer of their on-screen rapport, Hoffman and Pollack repeatedly butted heads behind the scenes. At the heart of their feud were bitter disagreements over the movie’s tone and sense of realism. Out of their many compromises, a massive blockbuster was born.

Clue #17

- Clue: This Genesis singer/drummer was a train robber in the 1988 comedy “Buster.”

- Category: Bust a Movie

- Value: $1200

- Date episode aired: Jan. 21, 2019

Answer #17: Who is Phil Collins?

Phil Collins was a progressive drummer before he completely reinvented himself in the 1980s. While releasing top-selling albums with Genesis and as a solo act, he occasionally moonlighted as an actor. He contributed three songs to the soundtrack for this 1988 crime comedy, including the hit single “Two Hearts.”

Clue #18

- Clue: Will Ferrell tries to recapture the fun of his college days, and even goes streaking, in this 2003 comedy.

- Category: College Movies

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: Nov. 14, 2003

Answer #18: What is 'Old School'?

In the tradition of raunchy college comedies, “Old School” finds a group of middle-aged men opening their own campus fraternity. Will Ferrell plays a devoted husband named Frank, who gradually channels his once-wild ways. Director Todd Phillips would go on to helm “The Hangover” movies and 2019’s “Joker.”

Clue #19

- Clue: Careful! You will say one word four times—not five, not three—in the title of this zany 1963 road comedy.

- Category: On the Road

- Value: $1200

- Date episode aired: June 21, 2007

Answer #19: What is 'It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World'?

This sprawling comedy wrangled in a veritable who’s who of contemporary stars for lead roles and cameos alike. It sets various motorists on a cross-country hunt for a fortune in missing loot. An original roadshow 70mm version ran for a whopping 192 minutes, which was subsequently edited down.

Clue #20

- Clue: Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher were “Jeopardy!” fans in this black comedy of life in suburbia.

- Category: Movies

- Value: $100

- Date episode aired: Feb. 13, 1990

Answer #20: What is 'The Burbs'?

According to legend, Hanks and Fisher came up with the idea of having their characters play along to “Jeopardy!” at home. The creative juices kept flowing as the camera rolled, with both actors improvising many of their lines. Fun fact: The couple is watching episode #729 from Nov. 17, 1987.

Clue #21

- Clue: In a 1991 remake of this film, Steve Martin took the role originally played by Spencer Tracy.

- Category: Comedy Films

- Value: $300

- Date episode aired: March 14, 1994

Answer #21: What is 'Father of the Bride'?

Both versions of “Father of the Bride” were hits for their respective eras. After the remake’s success, Steve Martin reprised the role for a 1995 sequel. The cast recently reunited for a Netflix special that picks up where “Father of the Bride 2” left off.

Clue #22

- Clue: Charlie Chaplin’s Tramp character struggles to live in an industrial society in this 1936 film.

- Category: Now That’s Comedy

- Value: $2000

- Date episode aired: Dec. 9, 2013

Answer #22: What is 'Modern Times'?

Chaplin employed a silent movie template for this timeless comedy, which was released well into the talkie era. It features a famous scene in which his alter ego—aka The Tramp—is swallowed and then spit out by a factory machine. Despite its comedic overtones, the film doubles as a commentary on the cruel practices of an industrialized society.

Clue #23

- Clue: After surviving Gitmo, these two title guys had a Very 3D Christmas.

- Category: Comedy Duos

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: March 13, 2012

Answer #23: Who are 'Harold & Kumar'?

What began as a pot-fueled hunt for White Castle burgers became an increasingly ridiculous trilogy. In this holiday-themed 3D installment, stoners Harold and Kumar accidentally burn down a prized Christmas tree. Their search for a replacement involves Russian mobsters, a waffle-making robot, and actor Neil Patrick Harris, naturally.

Clue #24

- Clue: In this 1996 film comedy, Woody Harrelson takes an Amish bowling prodigy under his wing.

- Category: It’s Good to Be “King”

- Value: $1600

- Date episode aired: Jan. 12, 2012

Answer #24: What is 'Kingpin'?

Harrelson starred in the TV series “Cheers” and movies like “Money Train” and “Natural Born Killers” before headlining this raunchy comedy. It was a critical and commercial letdown when compared to “Dumb and Dumber,” the previous film from helmers Peter and Bobby Farrelly. Nowadays, it’s looked upon as a cult classic and one of the directing team’s best works.

Clue #25

- Clue: Chemistry whiz Julius Kelp devises a formula that transforms him into the suave Buddy Love in this 1963 comedy.

- Category: Intelligent Films

- Value: $300

- Date episode aired: March 1, 2001

Answer #25: What is 'The Nutty Professor'?

In parodying the tale of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” comedian Jerry Lewis churned out the most enduring film of his career. Lewis would later lend his voice to an animated 2008 follow-up, which went straight to video. Modern audiences are more familiar with the live-action remake and its sequel, both starring Eddie Murphy in multiple roles.

