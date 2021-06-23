Jeopardy! Apologizes After Backlash Over "Outdated and Inaccurate" Medical Clue

Jeopardy!, it turns out, goes to great lengths to keep its integrity as a beloved game show out of jeopardy. On Tuesday, CNN.com ran an in-depth piece from its own chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in which Gupta reflects on his time as one of Jeopardy!'s guest hosts. Gupta and other celebrities have been rotating in and out as guest hosts on the long-running series after Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for 35 years, died last year. In his piece, Gupta reflects on Jeopardy!'s inception, reviving the image and viability of televised game shows after a rigging scandal that led to congressional action nearly doomed the concept.