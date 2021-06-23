Cancel
Jeopardy! Apologizes After Backlash Over "Outdated and Inaccurate" Medical Clue

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
E! News
 12 days ago

Jeopardy! is apologizing following criticism centered on a recent episode. On Monday, June 21, the venerable quiz show featured a clue about the medical condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which affects a person's blood flow. The following day, the series' official Twitter account posted a message of apology after complaints regarding how the condition was described.

A lot of fans are upset about this ‘Jeopardy!’ clue. Here’s how the show responded

“Jeopardy!” has responded after a clue from Monday night’s episode led to some backlash from fans. During Monday night’s “Jeopardy!” episode, guest host Savannah Guthrie read the following clue from a category titled “Plain-named Maladies”: “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small,” Fox News reported.
Why Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Apologized for ‘Old, Incorrect’ Clues?

Why Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Apologized for ‘Old, Incorrect’ Clues?. After revealing a controversial clue to a question that was ultimately deemed to be “outdated” and “inaccurate,” Jeopardy! received a barrage of criticism this week. A clue in the “Plain-named Maladies” category on Monday’s episode of the popular quiz show read: “Postural...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Show For Using Outdated, Offensive Medical Term

Some Jeopardy! fans are upset with the long-running game show after a clue used outdated medical terminology that they found offensive. Many took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their displeasure with how the clue was phrased and the incorrect implications it made about the very real people who suffered from the associated disorder.
“Jeopardy!” apologizes for using offensive, “misogynistic” nickname for medical condition

"Jeopardy!" has apologized for its use of an offensive nickname for a medical condition, used in one of its questions seen on Monday's show. In the episode, guest-hosted by NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie, one category was "Plain-Named Maladies," and asked a question about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, with the hint, "Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small."
Fans Blast ‘Jeopardy’ For Airing “Shameful” Clue: “Disappointed With the Show”

Jeopardy caused an uproar amongst some fans watching last night’s episode, with the game show being accused of using “shameful” language in a clue from the “Plain-Named Maladies” category. On yesterday’s show, interim host Savannah Guthrie quizzed contestants with the clue, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small,” per Yahoo Entertainment.
