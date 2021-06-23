Jeopardy! Apologizes After Backlash Over "Outdated and Inaccurate" Medical Clue
Jeopardy! is apologizing following criticism centered on a recent episode. On Monday, June 21, the venerable quiz show featured a clue about the medical condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which affects a person's blood flow. The following day, the series' official Twitter account posted a message of apology after complaints regarding how the condition was described.