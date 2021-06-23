Cancel
Food & Drinks

Warburtons Adds Cake To Gluten Free Range

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakery brand Warburtons has added new Chocolate Cake Squares to its gluten free range. The new product comes in packs of three and will be available in Chocolate Orange & Gingerbread and Raspberry & Hazelnut variants. Following Warburtons launch of gluten free White and Brioche Rolls earlier this year, the...

Chris Hook
#Gluten Free#Chocolate Cake#Food Drink#Bakery#Raspberry Hazelnut#Brioche Rolls#The Cake Squares#Sandwich Thins#Tesco
