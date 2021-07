GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland and Croatia both need to win their final Group D match to have any chance of advancing at the European Championship. Scotland is looking to give its boisterous fans something to really cheer about at Euro 2020. Not just the 0-0 draw against England. Croatia fans haven’t been impressed with their team’s display so far. There had been so much expectation for the team after Croatia’s incredible run to the 2018 World Cup final and the fact that captain Luka Modrić won the Ballon d’Or that year. The players wants to set things right on Tuesday at Hampden Park.