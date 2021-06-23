Ciara Wants You To Get A Cervical Screening Test. Here’s Why

Have you ever twisted open an Oreo — a vegan product — only to wonder how that yummy filling gets to be such a pretty pearly color without any actual cream? Or what about how Skittles get their signature brilliant rainbow-bright look? It turns out that's all thanks to titanium dioxide, a synthetic powdered food additive that's known for brightening the pigments in cosmetics, toothpaste, and food (via EcoWatch). First authorized by the FDA for use as a colorant in 1966, today it's commonly found in many processed foods, including mozzarella cheese, cake frostings, snack cakes, cookies, coffee creamers, and candy. Unless you follow a strict diet, it's likely you eat many products that contain it every day without even realizing it.