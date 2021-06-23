Ciara Wants You To Get A Cervical Screening Test. Here’s Why
Ciara is taking a crucial step to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the disproportionate rates of advanced-stage diagnoses among Black people. In her new campaign "Cerving Confidence," she's encouraging Black folks with cervixes to commit to their gynaecology exams as part of their self-care routines, and emphasising the message that regular screenings make a difference in catching cervical cancer early and saving lives.