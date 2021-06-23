Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Bitcoin Plays Coinbase, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust On Dip

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKhqi_0ackNWak00

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 214,718 shares, estimated to be worth about $47.76 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which have fallen about 7% over the past week, closed marginally lower at $222.47 on Tuesday.

Wood’s firm deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares of the cryptocurrency exchange. The investment firm also holds the shares of the company via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Ark's stake in COIN is currently valued at $1.05 billion with about 4.7 million shares. In comparison, Ark Invest holds about 4.86 million shares, worth about $3.04 billion on 4.9 million shares, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), its largest holding.

The New York-based investment firm also snapped up over 1 million shares, estimated to be worth about $29.3 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), the largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund.

GBTC shares closed 1.12% higher at $28.01 on Tuesday but have fallen about 16% since June 14. Bitcoin traded 4.3% higher at $34,033.74 at press time. It's down about 15% over a trailing seven-day period.

Ark deployed ARKW to buy the shares of the bitcoin fund. No other ETF holds the shares of Grayscale.

The investment firm holds about 8.5 million shares, worth about $238.8 million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The popular investment firm also made its fourth straight buy in biotechnology company Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI), snapping up 18,700 shares, estimated to be worth about $190,553.

Another key Ark trade on Tuesday included selling some shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ark Investment Management#Coinbase Global Inc Lrb#Wood#Arkk#Arkw#Arkf#Coin#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Gbtc#Pure Storage Inc#Pstg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Covered Call Strategy For Citigroup

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested a covered call options strategy for investors with a long position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). The company is going to report earnings on July 14 and premiums are a bit elevated so Khouw wants to sell the Aug. 6 expiration, $75-strike call in Citigroup against a long stock position.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tony Zhang's Mohawk Industries Trade

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said on CNBC's "Options Action" that he sees an opportunity for a further upside in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK). In the past two months, the stock had a pullback of almost 25% percent, but it bounced off its support level and it managed to break out above its downtrend line.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's QQQ Hedge

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said that Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) is up seven weeks in a row and it reached its all-time high last week. The pattern has happened only 17 times before the last week and after such a run, QQQ's average move was 0.89% higher in week 8, 0.34% higher in week 9 and 0.03% higher in week 10. Worth said that the odds of market trading higher in week 8 are 82.35%, while for the next two weeks it is 50-50. He would consider trimming a long position or selling premium.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money' Picks For July 6

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said he likes Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). The stock has underperformed this year, but Seymour likes the valuation. James McDonald is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP). Mike Khouw said Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is trading cheap despite the...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is the Only Reason to Invest in Bitcoin

Are you thinking about investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)? You aren't alone. The virtual currency has become a very popular investment and with good reason. It's the most well-known of the cryptocurrencies. And unlike many other tokens, at least some businesses actually accept it as a payment method. It's also a favorite of celebrity investors and financial gurus including Elon Musk and Suze Orman.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 14,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 8.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

From Cathie Wood Stocks to Bitcoin: 3 Explosive Strategies for Reaching Financial Independence

The American dream may mean different things to different people, but the desire to strike it rich and achieve financial freedom probably remains pretty central to the idea. Making the dream a reality may be easier said than done in many cases, but applying well-informed and calculated investing strategies can open additional avenues to success that put you in better position to achieve your goals.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Many people these days are looking to Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, for stock insights. Her company's tech-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have delivered impressive results, and retail investors are eager to follow where she leads. So we asked three Motley Fool contributors to take a look...
Stocksinvesting.com

This Bitcoin Miner Is Outperforming the Cryptocurrency!

Bitfarms (TSXV:BITF)(NASDAQ:BITF) has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency stocks in one of the most challenging periods for its industry. The stock is up by more than 100% year to date. In contrast, Bitcoin, the underlying cryptocurrency at the heart of the company’s core business, has shed all the gains accrued this year.
StocksBenzinga

Comparing Stock Indices

Jump straight to Webull! Get real-time market data, analysis tools and $0 commissions. Precisely 137 years ago, on July 3, 1884, Charles Dow created the world’s first stock index, the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index (DJTA). It was a revolutionary idea at the time. By compiling 11 transportation stocks into...
BusinessBenzinga

J Alexanders Shares Gain On SPB Hospitality Acquisition Deal For $220M

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE: JAX) will be acquired by SPB Hospitality LLC, a Houston-based restaurant operator, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $220 million. The company’s shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash per share, representing a 14% premium to the closing share price on Thursday, July 1, 2021.